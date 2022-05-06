May 7, 2022

Spot Plays May 7

May 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (4th) Caironi, 3-1
    (5th) Twelth Man, 9-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Henry Standingbear, 5-1
    (6th) Twilight Years, 5-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Emirates Road, 5-1
    (9th) Dowagiac Chief, 10-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Free Indeed, 3-1
    (5th) Cyber Gun, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Maydaysmoon, 10-1
    (7th) Diamond Willow, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Strong Again, 9-2
    (4th) Mo Hawk, 4-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Mind Your Own, 9-2
    (7th) Dancin At Midnight, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Tuckyourtaleandrun, 10-1
    (8th) Buoy, 10-1
Laurel   (2nd) Please Marry Me, 5-1
    (6th) No Money Down, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Gold Pilot, 9-2
    (5th) Tashkent, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Active Girl, 3-1
    (7th) Gildersleeve, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) R Boy Cheekum, 8-1
    (7th) Your Pal, 6-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Strugar, 9-2
    (7th) Concrete Glory, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (9th) Riverboat Gambler, 7-2
    (10th) Captain Don, 10-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Kith, 7-2
    (7th) Hooray for Harvey, 6-1
Penn National   (2nd) Sassy Lad, 4-1
    (5th) Swan Point, 9-2
Santa Anita   (3rd) Fenestra, 5-1
    (7th) Vivando, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Initforthelove, 6-1
    (7th) Pretty Keen, 5-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Psychoanalyst, 5-1
    (4th) Divine Martha, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Hollywood as Usual, 10-1
    (3rd) Super Intense, 8-1
Woodbine   (4th) Hiatus, 6-1
    (8th) Chunky Monkey, 3-1

