Spot Plays May 7

|Belmont Park
|
|(4th) Caironi, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Twelth Man, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Henry Standingbear,
5-1
|
|
|(6th) Twilight Years, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Emirates Road, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Dowagiac Chief, 10-1
|
Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Free Indeed, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Cyber Gun, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Maydaysmoon, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Diamond Willow, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Strong Again, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Mo Hawk, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Mind Your Own, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Dancin At Midnight,
3-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Tuckyourtaleandrun,
10-1
|
|
|(8th) Buoy, 10-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Please Marry Me, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) No Money Down, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|
|(3rd) Gold Pilot, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Tashkent, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Active Girl, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Gildersleeve, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) R Boy Cheekum, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Your Pal, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Strugar, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Concrete Glory, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(9th) Riverboat Gambler,
7-2
|
|
|(10th) Captain Don, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Kith, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Hooray for Harvey,
6-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Sassy Lad, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Swan Point, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(3rd) Fenestra, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Vivando, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(5th) Initforthelove, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Pretty Keen, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Psychoanalyst, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Divine Martha, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(2nd) Hollywood as Usual,
10-1
|
|
|(3rd) Super Intense, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Hiatus, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Chunky Monkey, 3-1
Leave a Reply