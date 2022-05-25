Temple City Terror faces eight in Keertana title defense

A rallying scorer last year, Temple City Terror will look to win back-to-back runnings of the $160,000 Keertana Overnight S. at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The six-year-old will square off against eight filly and mare rivals in the 1 1/2-mile turf affair.

Temple City Terror has shown an affinity for the surroundings, recording three of her four career wins under the Twin Spires, but Churchill Downs did unveil a new course this spring. She raced only twice more after last year’s Keertana win, recording thirds in the Robert Dick Memorial (G3) at Delaware Park and Glens Falls (G3) at Saratoga, and Brendan Walsh gave the late runner a tightener against allowance foes at Keeneland last out. Adam Beschizza has the call.

Luck Money adds blinkers off a non-threatening second in the May 7 Sheepshead Bay (G2) at Belmont Park, and the stakes-winning mare is eligible to go favored for Arnaud Delacour. A close second in the Dowager (G3) at Keeneland last fall, the five-year-old loves longer distances, and Luck Money will be running late with Brian Hernandez Jr.

Runner-up in the Astra (G3) at Santa Anita two back, Disappearing Act is a contender following a 1 1/4-length tally over allowance rivals at Keeneland. Tyler Gaffalione picks up the mount for Richard Baltas. Last-out Keeneland allowance winner Federalist Papers and multiple stakes heroine La Lune are also entered.