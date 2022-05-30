There Goes Harvard makes the grade in Hollywood Gold Cup

There Goes Harvard, making only his second career stakes appearance in Monday’s $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G1) off back-to-back allowance wins, posted an 8-1 upset in the 1 1/4-mile Memorial Day feature at Santa Anita.

The fourth choice in a field of five, There Goes Harvard rallied in between rivals down the stretch and caught long time leader Defunded to win by one length under Irad Ortiz Jr., the third winner for the New York-based rider through the first four races of the holiday program.

“Sometimes it’s all about taking a chance,” said Michael McCarthy, who trains the four-year-old colt for owner-breeder Cannon Thoroughbreds. “It was a small field. The horse was doing well. Things worked out properly.”

There Goes Harvard returned $19.60 after completing the course in 2:02.66 over a fast track.

Defunded, himself coming in off two allowance wins, set a largely unpressured pace but failed to last. He finished second, 3 1/4 lengths ahead of even-money choice Royal Ship. Stilleto Boy, who tracked in second most of the way, weakened to fourth, while Spielberg trailed throughout.

A multi-surface talent, There Goes Harvard has now won four times in 12 starts. A dual winner on dirt and turf, he had finished second in his only prior stakes try, the Ellis Park Derby last August, to Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Super Stock. His career record now stands at 12-4-5-2, $455,090.

Bred in Kentucky, There Goes Harvard is by Will Take Charge and out of Soul Crusader, a daughter of Fusaichi Pegasus.