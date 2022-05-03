Top Brisnet Class Ratings April 25-May 1

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Stilleto Boy
|SA
|1 1/8m (ft)
|4/30
|123.0
|Caddo River
|OP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|5/1
|122.0
|Hold Tight
|FON
|1 1/16m (gd)
|4/30
|121.4
|Blue Stripe (ARG)
|SA
|1 1/8m (ft)
|4/30
|121.3
|Ny Traffic
|BEL
|6f (ft)
|4/29
|121.1
|Brickyard Ride
|SA
|6 1/2f (ft)
|4/30
|121.0
|Scuttlebuzz
|BEL
|7f (fm)
|4/30
|120.3
|Kneedeepinsnow
|KEE
|6 1/2f (ft)
|4/29
|120.3
|Novel Squall
|KEE
|6 1/2f (ft)
|4/28
|120.1
|No Salt
|BEL
|1 1/16m (ft)
|4/28
|120.0
|Bayerness
|CD
|6f (my)
|4/30
|119.7
|Fortheluvofbourbon
|PRX
|7f (ft)
|4/25
|119.6
|Its All Relevant
|BEL
|7f (ft)
|4/28
|119.6
|Repo Rocks
|BEL
|6f (ft)
|4/28
|119.5
|Southern District
|BEL
|1 1/16m (ft)
|4/30
|119.5
