May 3, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings April 25-May 1

May 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Stilleto Boy SA 1 1/8m (ft) 4/30 123.0
Caddo River OP 1 1/16m (ft) 5/1 122.0
Hold Tight FON 1 1/16m (gd) 4/30 121.4
Blue Stripe (ARG) SA 1 1/8m (ft) 4/30 121.3
Ny Traffic BEL 6f (ft) 4/29 121.1
Brickyard Ride SA 6 1/2f (ft) 4/30 121.0
Scuttlebuzz BEL 7f (fm) 4/30 120.3
Kneedeepinsnow KEE 6 1/2f (ft) 4/29 120.3
Novel Squall KEE 6 1/2f (ft) 4/28 120.1
No Salt BEL 1 1/16m (ft) 4/28 120.0
Bayerness CD 6f (my) 4/30 119.7
Fortheluvofbourbon PRX 7f (ft) 4/25 119.6
Its All Relevant BEL 7f (ft) 4/28 119.6
Repo Rocks BEL 6f (ft) 4/28 119.5
Southern District BEL 1 1/16m (ft) 4/30 119.5

