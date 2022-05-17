May 17, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings May 9-15

May 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Bella Sofia BEL 6 1/2f (ft) 5/14 122.3
We the People BEL 1 1/8m (gd) 5/14 120.9
Twilight Blue CD 1 1/16m (ft) 5/13 120.5
Neige Blanche (FR) SA 1 1/2m (fm) 5/14 120.0
Highland Chief (IRE) BEL 1 3/8m (fm) 5/14 119.7
Teddy’s Barino SA 6f (ft) 5/13 119.7
Drafted BEL 6f (ft) 5/14 119.5
Key Point BEL 7f (ft) 5/12 119.4
Rougir (FR) BEL 1 1/16m (fm) 5/14 119.1
Dash Attack MTH 1m 70y (sy) 5/14 118.9
Divine Leader CD 6 1/2f (ft) 5/15 118.6
Roaring Forties WO 6f (ft) 5/15 118.6
Listentoyourheart BEL 7f (gd) 5/14 118.4
Roman Centurian SA 1m (ft) 5/15 118.4
Allworthy CD 6 1/2f (ft) 5/14 118.4

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs