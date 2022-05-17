Top Brisnet Class Ratings May 9-15

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Bella Sofia
|BEL
|6 1/2f (ft)
|5/14
|122.3
|We the People
|BEL
|1 1/8m (gd)
|5/14
|120.9
|Twilight Blue
|CD
|1 1/16m (ft)
|5/13
|120.5
|Neige Blanche (FR)
|SA
|1 1/2m (fm)
|5/14
|120.0
|Highland Chief (IRE)
|BEL
|1 3/8m (fm)
|5/14
|119.7
|Teddy’s Barino
|SA
|6f (ft)
|5/13
|119.7
|Drafted
|BEL
|6f (ft)
|5/14
|119.5
|Key Point
|BEL
|7f (ft)
|5/12
|119.4
|Rougir (FR)
|BEL
|1 1/16m (fm)
|5/14
|119.1
|Dash Attack
|MTH
|1m 70y (sy)
|5/14
|118.9
|Divine Leader
|CD
|6 1/2f (ft)
|5/15
|118.6
|Roaring Forties
|WO
|6f (ft)
|5/15
|118.6
|Listentoyourheart
|BEL
|7f (gd)
|5/14
|118.4
|Roman Centurian
|SA
|1m (ft)
|5/15
|118.4
|Allworthy
|CD
|6 1/2f (ft)
|5/14
|118.4
Leave a Reply