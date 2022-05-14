We the People sharp in Peter Pan romp

We the People sprinted clear after the break and drew off spectacularly in Saturday’s $200,000 Peter Pan (G2), scoring by a 10 1/4-length margin in the traditional local prep for the Belmont S. (G1) on June 11. The Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt registered his first stakes win, and Flavien Prat was up on the three-year-old son of Constitution.

Rebounding from a disappointing seventh at short odds in the Arkansas Derby (G1), We the People broke running in the 1 1/8-mile Peter Pan and showed the way on a clear lead through splits in :23.66, :47.24 and 1:11.25. The bay powered into the stretch on a widening advantage, and he continued to pour it on while winning up wraps.

Off as the 5-2 second choice, We the People finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.27 on a sealed good track.

Golden Glider got up by a nose for second over Electability. Next came Western River Cooke Creek, 2-1 favorite Set Sail, who broke belatedly from the rail post, Complete Agenda, and State Planning.

We the People is campaigned by WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm. He won at first asking at Oaklawn Park in mid-February, romping by 5 3/4 lengths at a two-turn mile, and came back to crush entry-level allowance rivals by five lengths four weeks later.

The exciting sophomore promises to show speed in the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Bred in Kentucky by Henley Farms, We the People passed through the auction ring three times, bringing $110,000 as a weanling and $220,000 as a yearling before selling for $230,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream two-year-old sale. He’s the first runner for the unraced Tiznow mare Letchworth, who hails from the Grade 1-winning Harmony Lodge, the dam of two stakes winners.