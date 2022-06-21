Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Windcracker
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/15
|90
|Gushing Oil
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|89
|Loose Ends
|3G
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|89
|Ridin With Biden
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|89
|Hashtag Lucky
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|87
|Goodluckchuck
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/15
|84
|Twitty City
|4G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|84
|Nana’s Shoes
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|83
|Summer Silence
|4G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|79
|La Viexa
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|74
|Lady Wood
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|71
|Nantucketer
|6G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/15
|71
|Saints Victory
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Heaven’s Got Fire
|4C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|91
|Where Paradise Lay
|6G
|5f (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|91
|Pink Shoelaces
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/18
|88
|World Gone Wild
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/18
|87
|Shoot Themessenger
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/15
|84
|My Flicker
|4F
|5f (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|80
|Miss Betty
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/18
|77
|Moon Biz
|4F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|74
|Silent Fluidity
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/18
|74
|Speightster Red
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/18
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|King Vega (GB)
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 6/18
|85
|Borgobythesea
|5G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/15
|79
|Seduce
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 6/15
|74
|Peace Out
|4F
|5f (fm)
|DEL 6/15
|72
|Crazy Odds
|3G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/18
|65
|Gambling Man
|4G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/18
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Riccio
|2C
|5f (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|76
|Tappin Josie
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/15
|72
|Angelas Party Girl
|2F
|5f (sy)
|DEL 6/16
|69
