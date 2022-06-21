June 21, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 13-19

June 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Windcracker 4G 1m (ft) DEL 6/15 90
Gushing Oil 4G 1m (ft) DEL 6/17 89
Loose Ends 3G 1m 70y (sy) DEL 6/16 89
Ridin With Biden 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/17 89
Hashtag Lucky 4F 1m (ft) DEL 6/17 87
Goodluckchuck 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/15 84
Twitty City 4G 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 6/16 84
Nana’s Shoes 6M 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 6/17 83
Summer Silence 4G 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 6/16 79
La Viexa 5M 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 6/17 74
Lady Wood 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/17 71
Nantucketer 6G 1m (ft) DEL 6/15 71
Saints Victory 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/17 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Heaven’s Got Fire 4C 6f (ft) DEL 6/17 91
Where Paradise Lay 6G 5f (sy) DEL 6/16 91
Pink Shoelaces 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/18 88
World Gone Wild 4F 6f (ft) DEL 6/18 87
Shoot Themessenger 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/15 84
My Flicker 4F 5f (sy) DEL 6/16 80
Miss Betty 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/18 77
Moon Biz 4F 6f (sy) DEL 6/16 74
Silent Fluidity 6M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/18 74
Speightster Red 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/18 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
King Vega (GB) 4G 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 6/18 85
Borgobythesea 5G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/15 79
Seduce 3F 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 6/15 74
Peace Out 4F 5f (fm) DEL 6/15 72
Crazy Odds 3G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/18 65
Gambling Man 4G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/18 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Riccio 2C 5f (sy) DEL 6/16 76
Tappin Josie 2F 5f (ft) DEL 6/15 72
Angelas Party Girl 2F 5f (sy) DEL 6/16 69

