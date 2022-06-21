June 21, 2022

Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit June 13-19

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Two Thirty Five 8G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 6/18 101
Perceived 6G 1m (ft) BEL 6/16 95
Bold Victory 5G 1m (ft) BEL 6/16 88
Dangerous Edge 5G 1m (ft) BEL 6/16 86
Stormi Cat Lady 4F 1m (ft) BEL 6/17 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Saint Selby 4G 6f (ft) BEL 6/16 99
Happy Farm 8G 6f (ft) BEL 6/17 93
Awesome Indra 5M 6f (ft) BEL 6/19 91
Montauk Daddy 5H 6f (ft) BEL 6/19 91
Let Her Inspire U 3F 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 6/16 90
Alcools 5G 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 6/19 89
Big Q 5M 6f (ft) BEL 6/17 89
Boss Cara 4F 7f (ft) BEL 6/18 88
Bad Guy 7G 6f (ft) BEL 6/18 87
Alite 5G 7f (ft) BEL 6/19 74
Storied Fella 3C 7f (ft) BEL 6/18 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Chulainn 4G 1 1/8m (fm) BEL 6/19 93
Dancing Buck 4G 7f (fm) BEL 6/16 88
Masen (GB) 4G 1m (fm) BEL 6/18 88
Contemporary Art 3F 1 1/8m (fm) BEL 6/17 87
Athenry 4G 7f (fm) BEL 6/17 85
Community Adjusted 4F 1 1/8m (fm) BEL 6/17 85
Cotton 4G 7f (fm) BEL 6/18 85
Starrystarryknight 4G 6f (fm) BEL 6/18 84
Forwardly 3C 1 3/8m (fm) BEL 6/18 82
In My Wake 3F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/16 80
Me ‘n Sap 5G 7f (fm) BEL 6/16 80
Prayer Book 4G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/18 80
Shinsun 3G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/17 78
Resilient Courage 3G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/19 77
Bustin Bullet 3F 6f (fm) BEL 6/17 76
Relate 3C 6f (fm) BEL 6/19 76
More Mango 5M 7f (fm) BEL 6/17 75
Princess Pinky 6M 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/19 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/13-6/19) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dream Central 3F 7f (fm) BEL 6/19 86
Dakota Gold 3C 7f (fm) BEL 6/19 85
Castle Leoch 3C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/18 83
Spirit And Glory (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/16 82

