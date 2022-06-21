Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit June 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Two Thirty Five
|8G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|101
|Perceived
|6G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/16
|95
|Bold Victory
|5G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/16
|88
|Dangerous Edge
|5G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/16
|86
|Stormi Cat Lady
|4F
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Saint Selby
|4G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/16
|99
|Happy Farm
|8G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|93
|Awesome Indra
|5M
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|91
|Montauk Daddy
|5H
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|91
|Let Her Inspire U
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 6/16
|90
|Alcools
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|89
|Big Q
|5M
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|89
|Boss Cara
|4F
|7f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|88
|Bad Guy
|7G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|87
|Alite
|5G
|7f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|74
|Storied Fella
|3C
|7f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Chulainn
|4G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|93
|Dancing Buck
|4G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/16
|88
|Masen (GB)
|4G
|1m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|88
|Contemporary Art
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|87
|Athenry
|4G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|85
|Community Adjusted
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|85
|Cotton
|4G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|85
|Starrystarryknight
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|84
|Forwardly
|3C
|1 3/8m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|82
|In My Wake
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/16
|80
|Me ‘n Sap
|5G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/16
|80
|Prayer Book
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|80
|Shinsun
|3G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|78
|Resilient Courage
|3G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|77
|Bustin Bullet
|3F
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|76
|Relate
|3C
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|76
|More Mango
|5M
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|75
|Princess Pinky
|6M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Dream Central
|3F
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|86
|Dakota Gold
|3C
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|85
|Castle Leoch
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|83
|Spirit And Glory (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/16
|82
