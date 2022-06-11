Clairiere edges Malathaat after speed gives way in Phipps

A wild pace duel between champion older dirt female Letruska and Search Results set the table for late runners in Saturday’s $500,000 Ogden Phipps (G1) at Belmont Park, and Clairiere edged champion three-year-old filly Malathaat by a head after a thrilling stretch drive.

The duo raced close together while far back, nearly 15 lengths off the pace after the opening half-mile, and Malathaat held a narrow advantage as they began to rally in tandem, leaving the far turn with serious momentum. Clairiere got up determinedly in the final strides to earn a major win.

The older female dirt division appears wide-open heading into the second half of the season.

Winner of the Cotillion (G1) and a close fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) last fall, Clairiere opened her four-year-old season with a convincing allowance win at Fair Grounds, and the bay daughter of Curlin was exiting a fast-closing second in the April 23 Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn to Letruska, who had everything her own the way on the lead that afternoon.

Circumstances were different Saturday (contested opening splits in :22.75, :45.23, and 1:09:23), and Clairiere was up to the task as the 9-2 third choice among five runners, completing the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:41.10.

Joel Rosario picked up the mount this year on Clairiere, who has earned $2,004,592 from a 13-5-4-2 record, and Steve Asmussen trains for owner/breeder Stonestreet Stable.

Malathaat, the 3-1 second choice following a season-opening win in the April 22 Doubledogdare (G3) at Keeneland, was 2 1/4 lengths clear of Grade 1 winner Search Results, who put away Letruska on the far turn but couldn’t hold off the late runners. It was nearly seven more lengths back to Bonny South, and Letruska was eased to the finish line.

A Kentucky-bred filly, Clairiere hails from the multiple Grade 1-winning, $2 million-earner Cavorting, a daughter of Bernardini and also the dam of this year’s Silverbulletday S. winner La Crete.