Consumer Spending lets loose in Wonder Again

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival got off to a chalky start on Thursday, as Klaravich Stables’ odds-on Consumer Spending outclassed her rivals in the $194,000 Wonder Again (G2).

The Chad Brown trainee was bet down to 0.45-1 favoritism after her comeback score in the April 24 Memories of Silver S. at Aqueduct, upending Pizza Bianca, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) winner. Pizza Bianca has since captured the Hilltop S. en route to the June 17 Coronation S. (G1) at Royal Ascot.

Consumer Spending didn’t face that caliber of opponent in the Wonder Again. Nor did the yielding inner turf hold any concern for a filly who had dominated a Saratoga maiden in similar conditions. That made for a straightforward task at Belmont Park.

With Manny Franco aboard, Consumer Spending settled into an outside stalking trip, a couple of lengths off the pace. Front-running Vergara carved out splits of :24.53, :50.12, and 1:15.40, tracked by Skims, the 2.60-1 second choice. Skims upped the ante on the far turn, and Consumer Spending covered her move into the stretch. Drawing off in hand, the favorite crossed the wire two lengths clear while finishing 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.73.

Myriskyaffair rallied to snatch second by a neck from Skims. Another 3 3/4 lengths back in fourth came Vergara, and longshot Sweet Sensation was tailed off. Shad Nation was scratched along with the main-track-only Tap the Faith.

Franco was aware of the unfolding pace scenario.

“I said, ‘They’re going slow, so I’ve got to move.’ My filly responded to me and I just engaged them and that was it,” Franco said. “The filly did the rest. As soon as I moved on her, she went. She has a nice turn of foot.”

“I didn’t know who was going to be where,” Brown said, “I just knew they would be running in a little cycling pack there in a short field. Manny just mentioned to me now that he saw Flavien (Prat, aboard Skims) peek back on the other logical horse, so he figured, ‘I’m going to surprise her a little and get a head in front of her,’ and it seemed to work and seemed to discourage them or just put them away.

“From there, the only worry is that I don’t like lonely horses on a long turf stretch because they can drop the bit, but she did have enough to carry it onto the wire.”

Consumer Spending was completing a Belmont turf double for sire More Than Ready, whose son Emmanuel wired the companion Pennine Ridge (G2) last Saturday. Just as the Pennine Ridge offered Belmont Derby (G1) berths to the top three finishers, so did the Wonder Again award Belmont Oaks (G1) spots to Consumer Spending, Myriskyaffair, and Skims.

“I’d say so,” Brown responded regarding the July 9 Belmont Oaks. “You are always looking at her saying, well it’s a More Than Ready horse and we’ve had so much luck with them over the years with horses like Rushing Fall and Uni, but you wouldn’t be screaming for a mile and a quarter with a lot of them. But, she hasn’t done anything wrong and she ran through the wire good with no target in front of her, so I have to think if she’s got someone to follow, there’s more there, so onto the Belmont Oaks.”

Brown revealed that he expects to have a trio in the Belmont Oaks, with Penn Oaks winner Haughty and last-out Regret (G3) runner-up McKulick.

Consumer Spending was runner-up to highly-regarded McKulick in their mutual debut at Saratoga. After graduating impressively at the Spa on Labor Day, Consumer Spending swept to a good-looking stakes score in the Selima S. at Laurel. The gray’s only unplaced effort came in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, where she was a respectably close sixth to Pizza Bianca at Del Mar.

Now 2-for-2 as a sophomore, Consumer Spending has compiled an overall record of 6-4-1-0, $350,000.

“She’s really come around,” Brown said. “She’s actually surprised me how much she’s improved from two to three. We always hoped and give all the horses a chance to move along. I thought she was a nice prospect last year and good enough for the Breeders’ Cup, but you never know which ones are going to make the jump. She’s moved forward quite nicely. We’re very excited about her.”

Consumer Spending was bred by Forging Oaks Farm in Kentucky and sold for $200,000 as a Fasig-Tipton yearling. Her dam, Siempre Mia, is a daughter of Scat Daddy and multiple Grade 3 turfiste Shaconage.