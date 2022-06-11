Fearless shows his versatility in Brooklyn

Fearless authoritatively stretched out to 1 1/2 miles in Saturday’s $400,000 Brooklyn (G2) at Belmont Park, drawing away to 2 3/4-length decision. A three-time graded scorer at distances from a mile to 1 1/8 miles beforehand, the six-year-old gelding has now recorded three wins and three seconds from six graded attempts since December for Mike Repole and Todd Pletcher.

The early/presser stalked a few lengths off the pace with Luis Saez, as First Constitution sped forward to establish taxing splits in :24.94 and :50.06. Lone Rock, the 7-5 favorite, chased the pacesetter in second after a bobbling start.

Fearless advanced three-wide leaving the far turn to take a short lead while straightening for home, and he rolled to an easy win as the 7-2 second choice, stopping the teletimer in 2:30.45.

Warrant got up by a neck for second over Lone Rock. Portos, First Constitution, Max Player, and Locally Owned came next under the wire.

A Kentucky-bred son of Ghostapper, Fearless pushed his earnings past the million-mark ($1.12 million), and his career line reads 16-7-6-1.

The five-time stakes victor was bred by Helen K. Groves, and Fearless has passed through the auction ring three times, most recently selling for $205,000 to Repole Stable at last year’s Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Horses of Racing Age sale. He’s out of the multiple Grade 1-placed Street Cry mare And Why Not.