June 20, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance June 20

June 20, 2022

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.04 – 1
Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta51.81
Daily Double53.17
Trifecta226.14
Pick 3316.32
Superfecta1,277.87
Pick 42,601.47
Pick 52,215.87
Pick 6 Jackpot983.87
Super High Five Jackpot20,878.55
TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 06/18)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 74 42% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 45 40% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 9 33% S Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 13 62% E Rail
Turf Routes 24 29% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/12 – 06/18)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 7 14% E/P Inside
1m 70yDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 3 100% E Rail
Turf Routes 5 0% P Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivelli Larry 10 5 4 1 2.03 4 31%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 7 3 1 0 3.94 1 28%
Matthews Doug 2 2 0 0 5.15 1 17%
Poulos Dee 3 2 0 0 14.10 1 16%
Young R. Terry 6 2 0 2 16.12 0 14%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Baird E. T. 11 5 0 0 6.73 4 26%
Lopez Jose E. 9 3 2 0 10.48 0 17%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivera Bryan 11 0 0 1 16.10 0 8%

