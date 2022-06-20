Hawthorne At a Glance June 20

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.04 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|51.81
|Daily Double
|53.17
|Trifecta
|226.14
|Pick 3
|316.32
|Superfecta
|1,277.87
|Pick 4
|2,601.47
|Pick 5
|2,215.87
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|983.87
|Super High Five Jackpot
|20,878.55
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Rivelli Larry
|10
|5
|4
|1
|2.03
|4
|31%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3.94
|1
|28%
|Matthews Doug
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5.15
|1
|17%
|Poulos Dee
|3
|2
|0
|0
|14.10
|1
|16%
|Young R. Terry
|6
|2
|0
|2
|16.12
|0
|14%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Baird E. T.
|11
|5
|0
|0
|6.73
|4
|26%
|Lopez Jose E.
|9
|3
|2
|0
|10.48
|0
|17%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Rivera Bryan
|11
|0
|0
|1
|16.10
|0
|8%
