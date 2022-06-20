Hawthorne At a Glance June 20

TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 06/18)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 74 42% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 45 40% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 9 33% S Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 13 62% E Rail Turf Routes 24 29% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/12 – 06/18)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 7 14% E/P Inside 1m 70yDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 3 100% E Rail Turf Routes 5 0% P Rail/Ins