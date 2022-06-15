Imogene Malvina, Society try stakes in Monomoy Girl

A pair of sharp allowance scorers on the Kentucky Oaks undercard, Imogene Malvina and Society, will make their first stakes attempt in Saturday’s $160,000 Monomoy Girl Overnight S. at Churchill Downs. The duo highlight five three-year-old fillies in the 1 1/16-mile race.

By record-breaking freshman sire Gun Runner, Society has recorded a pair of convincing wins from as many starts. The Peter Blum homebred chestnut broke her maiden at Keeneland last fall, and Society rolled to 1 3/4-length triumph over entry-level allowance foes in the race after the Kentucky Oaks. Leading rider Tyler Gaffalione picks up the mount for Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen.

Imogene Malvina broke her maiden the second time out at Keeneland in early April, rallying to win going away by nearly three lengths, and the dark bay Tapiture filly followed with a 1 3/4-length score in the opening race of the May 6 Kentucky Oaks card. Trained by Ignacio Correas, Imogene Malvina will add the services of James Graham.

Miss Yearwood, a 7 1/4-length maiden winner on the opening day of the Churchill spring meet, is eligible to improve upon her initial stakes attempt, a seventh in the May 20 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) at Pimlico. Julien Leparoux has the call for Ian Wilkes.

Multiple stakes-placed Tap Dancing Lady, unplaced when trying turf most recently in the Edgewood (G3), and last-out Belterra allowance winner Glacken’s Cause round out the field.