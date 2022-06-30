June 30, 2022

Spot Plays July 1

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) U Can’t Handle This, 3-1
(2nd) War Canoe, 6-1
Belterra (2nd) El Mic Tiesun, 7-2
(4th) Runlikejackieo, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Unnamed Soldier, 3-1
(7th) Full Moon Lover, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) McMansion, 7-2
(2nd) Bootsie’s Galaxy, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Indefatigable, 7-2
(4th) Golden Neve, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Defended, 5-1
(4th) Admiral Truffles, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Polished Gal, 3-1
(3rd) Special Freedom, 3-1
Los Alamitos (4th) Truth Prevails, 9-2
(5th) It’s Saul Right, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Worlds On High, 7-2
(4th) Garoppolo, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Better Yet, 4-1
(3rd) Sky of Dreams, 3-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Should Be Illegal, 7-2
(3rd) Fantastic Secret, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) No Nannette No, 6-1
(5th) Sacred Sunday, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Blast in the Snow, 7-2
(2nd) Street Legal, 6-1

