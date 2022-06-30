Spot Plays July 1

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) U Can’t Handle This, 3-1
|(2nd) War Canoe, 6-1
|Belterra
|(2nd) El Mic Tiesun, 7-2
|(4th) Runlikejackieo, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Unnamed Soldier, 3-1
|(7th) Full Moon Lover, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) McMansion, 7-2
|(2nd) Bootsie’s Galaxy, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Indefatigable, 7-2
|(4th) Golden Neve, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Defended, 5-1
|(4th) Admiral Truffles, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Polished Gal, 3-1
|(3rd) Special Freedom, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Truth Prevails, 9-2
|(5th) It’s Saul Right, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Worlds On High, 7-2
|(4th) Garoppolo, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Better Yet, 4-1
|(3rd) Sky of Dreams, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Should Be Illegal, 7-2
|(3rd) Fantastic Secret, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) No Nannette No, 6-1
|(5th) Sacred Sunday, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Blast in the Snow, 7-2
|(2nd) Street Legal, 6-1
