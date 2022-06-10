June 10, 2022

Spot Plays June 11

June 10, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Fearless, 3-1
(10th) Gufo, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Voltamour,
(6th) Felicias Castle, 7-2
Churchill Downs (5th) Speed Boat, 7-2
(7th) Mumayaz, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Say It With Roses, 9-2
(7th) Awesome Amanda, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Charming Charlie, 7-2
(3rd) Oglala, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Bells of Joy, 7-2
(5th) Winging Ways, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Emphasize, 4-1
(2nd) Mary Jane Chrome, 3-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Fetching, 7-2
(4th) Autostrada, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Kaz Sweet Heist, 3-1
(4th) Li’l Miss Camille, 3-1
Parx (1st) Hey It’s Tati, 5-1
(2nd) Blunt Force, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Dancing Crane, 3-1
(8th) Fenestra, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) St Patty’s Song, 7-2
(7th) Machismo, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Is There a Forest, 3-1
(3rd) Highly Flammable, 3-1

