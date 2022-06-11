June 11, 2022

Spot Plays June 12

June 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Bunty Windermere, 7-2
(8th) Tis a Pity, 4-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Luna S, 5-1
(5th) My Diamond Runs, 8-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Notable Exception, 7-2
(7th) Escape Route, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Blue Silver, 4-1
(4th) Shotgun Express, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Let Freedom Rein, 9-2
(2nd) Just So Ya Know, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Flirtatious Lass, 3-1
(6th) Golden Effect, 4-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Final Narrative, 9-2
(6th) Conative, 3-1
Monmouth Park (4th) R Funny Bizness, 3-1
(7th) Native Thunder, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Vegas Slippers, 5-1
(5th) Rejuvenate, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Diamond of Ekati, 7-2
(5th) Raisin Raisin, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Talkative Gal, 3-1
(7th) Dark Vader, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Pleasure’s Gold, 7-2
(2nd) Tapiture Way, 3-1

