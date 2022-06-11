Spot Plays June 12

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Bunty Windermere, 7-2
|(8th) Tis a Pity, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Luna S, 5-1
|(5th) My Diamond Runs, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Notable Exception, 7-2
|(7th) Escape Route, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Blue Silver, 4-1
|(4th) Shotgun Express, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Let Freedom Rein, 9-2
|(2nd) Just So Ya Know, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Flirtatious Lass, 3-1
|(6th) Golden Effect, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Final Narrative, 9-2
|(6th) Conative, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) R Funny Bizness, 3-1
|(7th) Native Thunder, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Vegas Slippers, 5-1
|(5th) Rejuvenate, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Diamond of Ekati, 7-2
|(5th) Raisin Raisin, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Talkative Gal, 3-1
|(7th) Dark Vader, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Pleasure’s Gold, 7-2
|(2nd) Tapiture Way, 3-1
