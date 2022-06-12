June 12, 2022

Spot Plays June 13

June 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Your Awesome Boss, 3-1
    (6th) Double Vision, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (7th) Louder Than Words, 4-1
    (8th) Maxine Machine, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Dichotomy, 6-1
    (4th) Regal Jordan, 9-2
Parx   (3rd) Mountain Lilly, 4-1
    (7th) Slew Tang Clan, 9-2
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Promising Shoes, 4-1
    (8th) Tin Badge, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Lovely Ever After, 9-2
    (7th) The Black Strat, 5-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Bad Little Beast, 7-2
    (4th) Team Hot Line, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs