Spot Plays June 13

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Your Awesome Boss, 3-1
|(6th) Double Vision, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(7th) Louder Than Words, 4-1
|(8th) Maxine Machine, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Dichotomy, 6-1
|(4th) Regal Jordan, 9-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Mountain Lilly, 4-1
|(7th) Slew Tang Clan, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Promising Shoes, 4-1
|(8th) Tin Badge, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Lovely Ever After, 9-2
|(7th) The Black Strat, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Bad Little Beast, 7-2
|(4th) Team Hot Line, 7-2
