Spot Plays June 15

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Bourbon Princess, 7-2
|(4th) Airwar, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Silly Notion, 4-1
|(3rd) Lolly Express, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Maestra, 7-2
|(4th) Istria, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Sun Striker, 7-2
|(5th) Lone Star Diva, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Coach Bahe, 7-2
|(7th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Danang, 8-1
|(3rd) Marv’s Magic, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Strugar, 3-1
|(5th) Suddenly Seductive, 7-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Davidic Line, 3-1
|(5th) Flight Risk, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) On Island Time, 7-2
|(4th) Karen’s Way, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Blakenstein, 3-1
|(5th) Strike the Top, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) On His Toes, 8-1
|(7th) Nancy’s Leslie, 7-2
