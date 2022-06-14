June 14, 2022

Spot Plays June 15

June 14, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Bourbon Princess, 7-2
(4th) Airwar, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Silly Notion, 4-1
(3rd) Lolly Express, 9-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Maestra, 7-2
(4th) Istria, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Sun Striker, 7-2
(5th) Lone Star Diva, 3-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Coach Bahe, 7-2
(7th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Danang, 8-1
(3rd) Marv’s Magic, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Strugar, 3-1
(5th) Suddenly Seductive, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Davidic Line, 3-1
(5th) Flight Risk, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) On Island Time, 7-2
(4th) Karen’s Way, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Blakenstein, 3-1
(5th) Strike the Top, 9-2
Thistledown (1st) On His Toes, 8-1
(7th) Nancy’s Leslie, 7-2

*


