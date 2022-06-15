June 15, 2022

Spot Plays June 16

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Bold Victory, 6-1
(3rd) Holdtheflight, 7-2
Canterbury Park (6th) Perfect Wager, 9-2
(7th) Joker Matt, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Ready for Class, 6-1
(6th) Alltheway to Cairo, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Moon Biz, 7-2
(7th) Summer Silence, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Bourbon St Tappin, 7-2
(7th) Lillie Dell, 9-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Jozze, 4-1
(5th) Stan’s Golden Path, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Midnight Hauler, 8-1
(7th) Compact, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Samurai Legacy, 7-2
(5th) Mirth ‘n Merriment, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Half Legend, 7-2
(5th) Khalfani, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Devil in Her Heart, 7-2
(4th) Swoop to Finish, 7-2

