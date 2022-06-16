June 16, 2022

Spot Plays June 17

June 16, 2022 James Scully Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Rhombique, 8-1
(7th) Gracefully Wild, 8-1
Belterra (4th) Flight to Paradise, 3-1
(7th) Kiss Me If You Can, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Centerfold Angel, 9-2
(4th) Holiday Avenue, 6-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Keystone Field, 3-1
(6th) Full Impact, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Show’em Who’s Boss, 7-2
(3rd) Memories Eternal, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Mai Ty One On, 4-1
(4th) Geoscience, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Juju’s Specialgirl, 9-2
(8th) Caroline’s Story, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Special Freedom, 4-1
(6th) Walks Like a Lady, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Unrestricted, 3-1
(5th) Coloratura, 9-2
Monmouth Park (6th) Lost My Sock, 3-1
(7th) Exchequer, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Beach Traffic, 5-1
(5th) Fille d’Espirit, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Not by Might, 9-2
(5th) My Man Biggie, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) True Saint, 3-1
(6th) A Bunch for Lunch, 7-2
Santa Anita (4th) Today Matters, 4-1
(6th) A Little Bit Crazy, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Dixie’s Flatter, 8-1
(5th) Light the Lamp, 3-1

