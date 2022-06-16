Spot Plays June 17

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Rhombique, 8-1
|(7th) Gracefully Wild, 8-1
|Belterra
|(4th) Flight to Paradise, 3-1
|(7th) Kiss Me If You Can, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Centerfold Angel, 9-2
|(4th) Holiday Avenue, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Keystone Field, 3-1
|(6th) Full Impact, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Show’em Who’s Boss, 7-2
|(3rd) Memories Eternal, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Mai Ty One On, 4-1
|(4th) Geoscience, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Juju’s Specialgirl, 9-2
|(8th) Caroline’s Story, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Special Freedom, 4-1
|(6th) Walks Like a Lady, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Unrestricted, 3-1
|(5th) Coloratura, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(6th) Lost My Sock, 3-1
|(7th) Exchequer, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Beach Traffic, 5-1
|(5th) Fille d’Espirit, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Not by Might, 9-2
|(5th) My Man Biggie, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) True Saint, 3-1
|(6th) A Bunch for Lunch, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Today Matters, 4-1
|(6th) A Little Bit Crazy, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Dixie’s Flatter, 8-1
|(5th) Light the Lamp, 3-1
