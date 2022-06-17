Spot Plays June 18

June 18, 2022

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Bezos, 9-2
(5th) Chloe Rose, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) More Please, 7-2
(5th) Primetime Jet, 9-2
Churchill Downs (5th) Imogene Malvina, 3-1
(7th) Ebben, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Miss Betty, 9-2
(5th) American Drama, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bring Theband Home, 7-2
(4th) Nic’s Bro, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Bravo Bravo, 9-2
(2nd) Themanbehindtheman, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Colorofacloud, 3-1
(8th) Point Well Taken, 9-2
Lone Star Park (3rd) Coleman Creek, 3-1
(5th) Serbian Sailor, 6-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Bourbon Rebellion, 4-1
(5th) Mia’s Crusade, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Gata Runz, 4-1
(3rd) Milana, 6-1
Santa Anita (4th) Virulente, 3-1
(6th) Amy C, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Highland Society, 8-1
(2nd) Erasmo’s Girl, 3-1

