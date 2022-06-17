Spot Plays June 18

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Bezos, 9-2
|(5th) Chloe Rose, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) More Please, 7-2
|(5th) Primetime Jet, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Imogene Malvina, 3-1
|(7th) Ebben, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Miss Betty, 9-2
|(5th) American Drama, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bring Theband Home, 7-2
|(4th) Nic’s Bro, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Bravo Bravo, 9-2
|(2nd) Themanbehindtheman, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Colorofacloud, 3-1
|(8th) Point Well Taken, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Coleman Creek, 3-1
|(5th) Serbian Sailor, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Bourbon Rebellion, 4-1
|(5th) Mia’s Crusade, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Gata Runz, 4-1
|(3rd) Milana, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Virulente, 3-1
|(6th) Amy C, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Highland Society, 8-1
|(2nd) Erasmo’s Girl, 3-1
