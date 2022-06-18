June 18, 2022

Spot Plays June 19

June 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Media Sensation, 7-2
(2nd) Prince of Fenton, 4-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Impulsus, 3-1
(6th) Devil Vision, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Mo Bonita, 7-2
(4th) Disarm, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Take the Podium, 4-1
(5th) Travel Guide, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Afandi, 9-2
(5th) Plot the Dots, 6-1
Lone Star Park (4th) Its a Gee Thing, 6-1
(5th) Papaws Boy, 3-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 7-2
(5th) Irish Boolum, 7-2
Pleasanton (4th) Frisco Kid, 7-2
(5th) Refi Now, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Bag’s Gold, 7-2
(4th) Hacking It Up, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Self Inflicted, 7-2
(4th) Uncle Joe, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs