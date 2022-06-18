Spot Plays June 19

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Media Sensation, 7-2
|(2nd) Prince of Fenton, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Impulsus, 3-1
|(6th) Devil Vision, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Mo Bonita, 7-2
|(4th) Disarm, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Take the Podium, 4-1
|(5th) Travel Guide, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Afandi, 9-2
|(5th) Plot the Dots, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) Its a Gee Thing, 6-1
|(5th) Papaws Boy, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 7-2
|(5th) Irish Boolum, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(4th) Frisco Kid, 7-2
|(5th) Refi Now, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Bag’s Gold, 7-2
|(4th) Hacking It Up, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Self Inflicted, 7-2
|(4th) Uncle Joe, 3-1
