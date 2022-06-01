June 1, 2022

Spot Plays June 2

June 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Chaysenbryn, 7-2
(3rd) Big Everest, 7-2
Belterra (1st) Always Get Revenge, 4-1
(2nd) Check Six, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Dreaming Biz, 7-2
(5th) Tizona, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) All Caps, 9-2
(4th) Wicked Felina, 9-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Girls a Bullet, 4-1
(2nd) Mabuhay, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Jerry Silver, 9-2
(4th) Midtown Rose, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Citizens Reward, 9-2
(4th) Chimney Rock, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Short Circuit, 7-2
(3rd) Racing Colors, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Royal to Be, 4-1
(2nd) Mozingo, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Mystery Item, 9-2
(5th) Dontshaketherocket, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Pizza Charlie, 3-1
(5th) Stevis Man, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Rojo Toro, 7-2
(6th) Biscuits and Grits, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Lil’s Turn, 9-2
(4th) Erasmo’s Girl, 7-2

