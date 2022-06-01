Spot Plays June 2

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Chaysenbryn, 7-2
|(3rd) Big Everest, 7-2
|Belterra
|(1st) Always Get Revenge, 4-1
|(2nd) Check Six, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Dreaming Biz, 7-2
|(5th) Tizona, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) All Caps, 9-2
|(4th) Wicked Felina, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Girls a Bullet, 4-1
|(2nd) Mabuhay, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Jerry Silver, 9-2
|(4th) Midtown Rose, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Citizens Reward, 9-2
|(4th) Chimney Rock, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Short Circuit, 7-2
|(3rd) Racing Colors, 9-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Royal to Be, 4-1
|(2nd) Mozingo, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Mystery Item, 9-2
|(5th) Dontshaketherocket, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Pizza Charlie, 3-1
|(5th) Stevis Man, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Rojo Toro, 7-2
|(6th) Biscuits and Grits, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Lil’s Turn, 9-2
|(4th) Erasmo’s Girl, 7-2
