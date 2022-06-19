June 20, 2022

Spot Plays June 20

June 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Over the Sand, 3-1
    (6th) Stimulus Check, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Memphis Prayer, 4-1
    (8th) Biggie, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Air Force Pink, 6-1
    (2nd) Back Alley Cat, 9-2
Parx   (2nd) Mr. Doda, 15-1
    (10th) Robert’s Luxury, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (8th) A Girl Like Me, 6-1
    (13th) Spurwink Lane, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Trudian’s Promise, 7-2
    (8th) Silver Token, 10-1
Thistledown   (7th) Doctor Lee, 7-2
    (8th) Starry Jaylen, 7-2

