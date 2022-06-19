Spot Plays June 20

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Over the Sand, 3-1
|(6th) Stimulus Check, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Memphis Prayer, 4-1
|(8th) Biggie, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Air Force Pink, 6-1
|(2nd) Back Alley Cat, 9-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Mr. Doda, 15-1
|(10th) Robert’s Luxury, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(8th) A Girl Like Me, 6-1
|(13th) Spurwink Lane, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Trudian’s Promise, 7-2
|(8th) Silver Token, 10-1
|Thistledown
|(7th) Doctor Lee, 7-2
|(8th) Starry Jaylen, 7-2
