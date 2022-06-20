June 20, 2022

Spot Plays June 21

June 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Army Scout, 7-2
    (7th) Princess Nina, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Christmas Dinner, 7-2
    (8th) Sweet Blindness, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Rockwood, 4-1
    (6th) Gormleys Got Game, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Quick Entry, 10-1
    (7th) Buywon Getwon, 9-2
Parx Racing   (1st) American Roma, 7-2
    (2nd) First Navy Admiral, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Ruthyla, 10-1
    (7th) Grounded, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Dolly Dear, 3-1
    (8th) Roscoe P. Coltrane, 9-2

