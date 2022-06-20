Spot Plays June 21

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Army Scout, 7-2
|(7th) Princess Nina, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Christmas Dinner, 7-2
|(8th) Sweet Blindness, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Rockwood, 4-1
|(6th) Gormleys Got Game, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Quick Entry, 10-1
|(7th) Buywon Getwon, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) American Roma, 7-2
|(2nd) First Navy Admiral, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Ruthyla, 10-1
|(7th) Grounded, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Dolly Dear, 3-1
|(8th) Roscoe P. Coltrane, 9-2
