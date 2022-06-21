June 21, 2022

Spot Plays June 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Liquid Louie, 7-2
(4th) Emperor’s Gold, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Schlofmitz, 3-1
(4th) Seven Scents, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Bad Decisions, 3-1
(7th) Verdandi, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Lambeau Lady, 5-1
(2nd) Shewillghostu, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Minnesota Miracle, 3-1
(7th) Relentless Dancer, 7-2
Finger Lakes (4th) Maclean’s Legacy, 4-1
(6th) Forward Motion, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Pure Country, 4-1
(2nd) Bruster Justice, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Canelita, 5-1
(4th) Half Trick, 3-1
Penn National (4th) Be Yourself, 4-1
(6th) Thunder Grunder, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Go Hippo Go, 3-1
(6th) Flight to Paradise, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Istillgotit, 3-1
(2nd) Gold Appeal, 7-2

