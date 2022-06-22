June 22, 2022

Spot Plays June 23

June 22, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Regina, 7-2
    (8th) Pulsate, 4-1
Belterra Park   (2nd) Valycove, 5-1
    (6th) Peacelovenkarma, 7-2
Canterbury   (1st) Yesteryear, 4-1
    (3rd) P Club, 10-1
Charles Town   (4th) Penguin Parade, 3-1
    (7th) Miner’s Gem, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Latte Dolce, 3-1
    (5th) Jeremy’s Jet, 10-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Shoot Themessenger, 3-1
    (6th) Fourteeneightyfour, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (5th) Roux Bandit, 7-2
    (8th) Zipity, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Antalya, 6-1
    (8th) Lofthouse, 6-1
Lone Star Park   (2nd) First Avenue, 3-1
    (8th) Indy Lover, 10-1
Penn National   (1st) Prince of Portland, 9-2
    (3rd) Practical Kitty, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Lumi, 9-2
    (6th) Yadi, 5-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Pictureday Jessica, 3-1
    (4th) Vespolina, 5-1

