Spot Plays June 23

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Regina, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Pulsate, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Valycove, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Peacelovenkarma, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Yesteryear, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) P Club, 10-1
|Charles
Town
|
|(4th) Penguin Parade, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Miner’s Gem, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Latte Dolce, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Jeremy’s Jet, 10-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Shoot Themessenger,
3-1
|
|
|(6th) Fourteeneightyfour,
9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(5th) Roux Bandit, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Zipity, 9-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Antalya, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Lofthouse, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(2nd) First Avenue, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Indy Lover, 10-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Prince of Portland,
9-2
|
|
|(3rd) Practical Kitty, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(4th) Lumi, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Yadi, 5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Pictureday Jessica,
3-1
|
|
|(4th) Vespolina, 5-1
Leave a Reply