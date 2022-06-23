June 24, 2022

Spot Plays June 24

June 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Viradia, 3-1
(3rd) Pivotal Mission, 5-1
Belterra (2nd) City Plan, 7-2
(3rd) Airwar, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Juba Junior, 3-1
(4th) Mojo Matters, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Command Central, 3-1
(2nd) Lady Mercedes, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Virtually, 7-2
(2nd) Doodle Hopper, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Aphrodites Revenge, 7-2
(5th) Saber Cut, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Factor That, 3-1
(2nd) Munqad, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Fly Nightly, 7-2
(4th) Forward Curve, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Password Protected, 5-1
(5th) Blue Collar Boom, 3-1
Lone Star Park (5th) Englander, 4-1
(6th) Alpha Brooke, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Midnight Heiress, 3-1
(3rd) Rock the Stars, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Dial Me Maybe, 9-2
(4th) Victory Anthem, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Stan the Hot Man, 3-1
(3rd) Crown Kitten, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Pregame, 7-2
(5th) Harlons Commission, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Causes Trouble, 7-2
(6th) Ready Hero, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs