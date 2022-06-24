June 24, 2022

Spot Plays June 25

June 24, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) I’m Fine, 9-2
(7th) Vocalize, 3-1
Canterbury Park (4th) Angel’s Magic, 3-1
(6th) Twisted Dixie, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Blue N Gold, 7-2
(6th) Dustwhirl Wonder, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Slam Diego, 4-1
(4th) Skyscanner, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dear Dad, 7-2
(3rd) Badbadbobby, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Fully Aware, 5-1
(7th) Red Hot Devil, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Backwoods Boogie, 4-1
(3rd) General’s Duty, 7-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Ready to Shake, 7-2
(3rd) Blow Sum Smoke, 4-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Heaven’s Music, 3-1
(8th) Stressed, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Theuncapturedlady, 8-1
(7th) Mispelled Moon, 5-1
Parx (4th) Tio Wil, 5-1
(6th) Back Channel, 7-2
Pleasanton (5th) Darksaber, 9-2
(7th) Buyback, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Hosanna, 3-1
(2nd) Country Take Out, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) Cantho, 7-2
(6th) Valley Girl, 4-1

