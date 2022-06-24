Spot Plays June 25

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) I’m Fine, 9-2
|(7th) Vocalize, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Angel’s Magic, 3-1
|(6th) Twisted Dixie, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Blue N Gold, 7-2
|(6th) Dustwhirl Wonder, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Slam Diego, 4-1
|(4th) Skyscanner, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dear Dad, 7-2
|(3rd) Badbadbobby, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Fully Aware, 5-1
|(7th) Red Hot Devil, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Backwoods Boogie, 4-1
|(3rd) General’s Duty, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Ready to Shake, 7-2
|(3rd) Blow Sum Smoke, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Heaven’s Music, 3-1
|(8th) Stressed, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Theuncapturedlady, 8-1
|(7th) Mispelled Moon, 5-1
|Parx
|(4th) Tio Wil, 5-1
|(6th) Back Channel, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(5th) Darksaber, 9-2
|(7th) Buyback, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Hosanna, 3-1
|(2nd) Country Take Out, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Cantho, 7-2
|(6th) Valley Girl, 4-1
