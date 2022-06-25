June 25, 2022

Spot Plays June 26

June 25, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Translate, 3-1
(6th) Impulsiveness, 4-1
Canterbury (2nd) Major Attraction, 7-2
(5th) Man U, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Colonel Klink, 7-2
(2nd) Rungius, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) October Time, 3-1
(7th) Mr Tito’s, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Remembering Wilbur, 8-1
(4th) Benandjoe, 7-2
Lone Star Park (5th) Replete, 9-2
(6th) The Hunk Next Door, 9-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Six Feet, 7-2
(5th) Mary Margaret, 4-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Independence Law, 7-2
(7th) Quality G, 3-1
Mountaineer (4th) Egg Nog, 3-1
(6th) Uncle Carlito, 5-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Super Annie, 7-2
(5th) Thunder of Zion, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Barbed Wire, 5-1
(8th) First Empress, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Tapiture Way, 3-1
(4th) Western Trouble, 6-1

