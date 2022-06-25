Spot Plays June 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Translate, 3-1
|(6th) Impulsiveness, 4-1
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Major Attraction, 7-2
|(5th) Man U, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Colonel Klink, 7-2
|(2nd) Rungius, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) October Time, 3-1
|(7th) Mr Tito’s, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Remembering Wilbur, 8-1
|(4th) Benandjoe, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(5th) Replete, 9-2
|(6th) The Hunk Next Door, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Six Feet, 7-2
|(5th) Mary Margaret, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Independence Law, 7-2
|(7th) Quality G, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Egg Nog, 3-1
|(6th) Uncle Carlito, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Super Annie, 7-2
|(5th) Thunder of Zion, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Barbed Wire, 5-1
|(8th) First Empress, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Tapiture Way, 3-1
|(4th) Western Trouble, 6-1
