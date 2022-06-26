Spot Plays June 27

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Mandatory Payout, 6-1
|(2nd) The Heart Fixer, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Close the Case, 6-1
|(3rd) Elusive Justice, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Fiona Power, 4-1
|(5th) Fallen Empire, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Fine One Won, 9-2
|(10th) Loose Ends, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Miss Peach, 7-2
|(8th) Recorder, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) He’s On the Fly, 3-1
|(7th) Every Little Bit, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Qualifly, 3-1
|(6th) Seeking the Money, 3-1
