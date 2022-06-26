June 26, 2022

Spot Plays June 27

June 26, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (1st) Mandatory Payout, 6-1
    (2nd) The Heart Fixer, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Close the Case, 6-1
    (3rd) Elusive Justice, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Fiona Power, 4-1
    (5th) Fallen Empire, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Fine One Won, 9-2
    (10th) Loose Ends, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Miss Peach, 7-2
    (8th) Recorder, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) He’s On the Fly, 3-1
    (7th) Every Little Bit, 3-1
Thistledown   (1st) Qualifly, 3-1
    (6th) Seeking the Money, 3-1

