Spot Plays June 28

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Bluebank, 7-2
|(4th) To Fat to Fish, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Pascal, 4-1
|(5th) Eye’s On You, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Elvis Just Elvis, 8-1
|(5th) Tappin Into Summer, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Brother Skye, 6-1
|(5th) Tapsolution, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Starship Charly, 5-1
|(8th) Derby House, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Big Chicken Man, 9-2
|(5th) Candy My Boy, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Gray Nay, 4-1
|(7th) Speak Lightly, 4-1
