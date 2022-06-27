June 27, 2022

Spot Plays June 28

June 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Bluebank, 7-2
    (4th) To Fat to Fish, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Pascal, 4-1
    (5th) Eye’s On You, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Elvis Just Elvis, 8-1
    (5th) Tappin Into Summer, 5-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Brother Skye, 6-1
    (5th) Tapsolution, 3-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Starship Charly, 5-1
    (8th) Derby House, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Big Chicken Man, 9-2
    (5th) Candy My Boy, 6-1
Thistledown   (4th) Gray Nay, 4-1
    (7th) Speak Lightly, 4-1

