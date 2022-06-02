Spot Plays June 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Inajiffy, 3-1
|(3rd) Scott Alaia, 3-1
|Belterra
|(3rd) Scooby Drew, 7-2
|(4th) Starry Jaylen, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Chiefs Kingdom, 7-2
|(7th) Prota, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Hedy Lamarr, 5-1
|(4th) Sheza Shining Star, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Prayers Saved, 4-1
|(5th) That’s My Mama, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Dizzy Dazmura, 4-1
|(6th) Premium Forest, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Knox, 7-2
|(3rd) Richy, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Fully Aware, 4-1
|(4th) Wave of Goodness, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Sea Pines, 5-1
|(5th) Lightning Rod, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Regal Empire, 3-1
|(4th) Wicked Jane, 7-2
|Penn National
|(5th) Alittleloveandluck, 8-1
|(7th) Uncle Buddy, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) My Bobby McGee, 7-2
|(7th) My Golden Day, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Commander Khai, 5-1
|(6th) Spirit Maker, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Solar, 7-2
|(6th) Jmr Pure Sensation, 3-1
