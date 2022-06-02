June 2, 2022

Spot Plays June 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Inajiffy, 3-1
    (3rd) Scott Alaia, 3-1
Belterra   (3rd) Scooby Drew, 7-2
    (4th) Starry Jaylen, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Chiefs Kingdom, 7-2
    (7th) Prota, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Hedy Lamarr, 5-1
    (4th) Sheza Shining Star, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Prayers Saved, 4-1
    (5th) That’s My Mama, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Dizzy Dazmura, 4-1
    (6th) Premium Forest, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Knox, 7-2
    (3rd) Richy, 3-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Fully Aware, 4-1
    (4th) Wave of Goodness, 4-1
Laurel Park   (2nd) Sea Pines, 5-1
    (5th) Lightning Rod, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (1st) Regal Empire, 3-1
    (4th) Wicked Jane, 7-2
Penn National   (5th) Alittleloveandluck, 8-1
    (7th) Uncle Buddy, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) My Bobby McGee, 7-2
    (7th) My Golden Day, 8-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Commander Khai, 5-1
    (6th) Spirit Maker, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Solar, 7-2
    (6th) Jmr Pure Sensation, 3-1

