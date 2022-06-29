June 29, 2022

Spot Plays June 30

June 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Strong Embrace, 3-1
(6th) Jake Rocks, 5-1
Belterra (1st) Bacopa Bay, 7-2
(5th) Status Symbol, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) It’s Bobs Business, 4-1
(4th) Tizona, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Lookingforanewspot, 3-1
(4th) Unison, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Cabertoss, 3-1
(3rd) Peekacho, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Broken Force, 8-1
(4th) Smarthumor, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Debonnaire Dude, 9-2
(4th) King Marvin, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Elliereeseaston, 7-2
(5th) Tenacious Val, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Bloody Mary Mornin, 7-2
(4th) Colonel Aby B, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Maldives Model, 3-1
(3rd) Structural Damage, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (6th) Golovkin, 3-1
(7th) Forgotten Peace, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Tea’s Dream, 3-1
(5th) Baby Luck, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Klimtoglory, 3-1
(5th) Text Me Up, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs