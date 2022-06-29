Spot Plays June 30

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Strong Embrace, 3-1
|(6th) Jake Rocks, 5-1
|Belterra
|(1st) Bacopa Bay, 7-2
|(5th) Status Symbol, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) It’s Bobs Business, 4-1
|(4th) Tizona, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lookingforanewspot, 3-1
|(4th) Unison, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Cabertoss, 3-1
|(3rd) Peekacho, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Broken Force, 8-1
|(4th) Smarthumor, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Debonnaire Dude, 9-2
|(4th) King Marvin, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Elliereeseaston, 7-2
|(5th) Tenacious Val, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Bloody Mary Mornin, 7-2
|(4th) Colonel Aby B, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Maldives Model, 3-1
|(3rd) Structural Damage, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) Golovkin, 3-1
|(7th) Forgotten Peace, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Tea’s Dream, 3-1
|(5th) Baby Luck, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Klimtoglory, 3-1
|(5th) Text Me Up, 8-1
