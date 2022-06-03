Spot Plays June 4

|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Scorpion Dynasty,
10-1
|
|
|(10th) Cadencia, 6-1
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Indyd’oro, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) My Boy Lollipop, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Loulovestheriver, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Cats Diamond Boy, 9-2
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Crafty Daddy, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Lady Frosted, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(5th) New Drama, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Olympic Romp, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(4th) Itsallabouttheride,
7-2
|
|
|(8th) Let It Reign, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Little Puck, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Behemah Star, 10-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Earnest, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Tura Lura, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(6th) Kick in the Gas, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Yeguita Queen, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(2nd) Mango Tree, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Powerful Man, 9-2
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) One Ten, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) Imagine It All, 8-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(3rd) Sgt. Quincannon, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Irish Expectations,
6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(4th) He’s Got Jump, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Binkster, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(3rd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Jaysker, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Midnight Jostar, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Hot Memories, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Allegorical, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Racing in the Rain,
4-1
Leave a Reply