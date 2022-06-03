June 4, 2022

Spot Plays June 4

June 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Scorpion Dynasty, 10-1
    (10th) Cadencia, 6-1
Canterbury   (1st) Indyd’oro, 4-1
    (5th) My Boy Lollipop, 6-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Loulovestheriver, 4-1
    (5th) Cats Diamond Boy, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (1st) Crafty Daddy, 5-1
    (4th) Lady Frosted, 7-2
Delaware Park   (5th) New Drama, 3-1
    (7th) Olympic Romp, 9-2
Emerald Downs   (4th) Itsallabouttheride, 7-2
    (8th) Let It Reign, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Little Puck, 7-2
    (8th) Behemah Star, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Earnest, 7-2
    (5th) Tura Lura, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Kick in the Gas, 5-1
    (10th) Yeguita Queen, 3-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Mango Tree, 5-1
    (7th) Powerful Man, 9-2
Laurel   (2nd) One Ten, 10-1
    (10th) Imagine It All, 8-1
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Sgt. Quincannon, 8-1
    (8th) Irish Expectations, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (4th) He’s Got Jump, 9-2
    (8th) Binkster, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
    (7th) Jaysker, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Midnight Jostar, 5-1
    (6th) Hot Memories, 6-1
Woodbine   (4th) Allegorical, 3-1
    (6th) Racing in the Rain, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs