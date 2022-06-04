Spot Plays June 5

|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Motion to Strike, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Union Lake, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(6th) Scarrazano, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Navarones Sparkle,
4-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(5th) Flat Lucky, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Mount Rundle, 8-1
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(5th) Muncey, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Jersey Red, 10-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(5th) You Kidding Me, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Omaha Rutsch, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Minister Quinn, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) I Said Hey, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Miss Foxann, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Candy Corner, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|
|(3rd) Let Freedom Bling,
10-1
|
|
|(9th) Spanish Eagle, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Alarm Clock, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Bahamian Moon, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Songwriter, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Eclipse Glow, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(2nd) Tapit for Sure, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Kayla, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Sweet and Cheeky, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Quick Finish, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(5th) Coo Bird, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Fielder, 8-1
