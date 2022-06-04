June 4, 2022

Spot Plays June 5

June 4, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Motion to Strike, 3-1
    (4th) Union Lake, 3-1
Canterbury   (6th) Scarrazano, 4-1
    (8th) Navarones Sparkle, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (5th) Flat Lucky, 4-1
    (6th) Mount Rundle, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (5th) Muncey, 5-1
    (6th) Jersey Red, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) You Kidding Me, 9-2
    (9th) Omaha Rutsch, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Minister Quinn, 5-1
    (4th) I Said Hey, 7-2
Laurel   (1st) Miss Foxann, 5-1
    (5th) Candy Corner, 9-2
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Let Freedom Bling, 10-1
    (9th) Spanish Eagle, 5-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Alarm Clock, 4-1
    (5th) Bahamian Moon, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Songwriter, 5-1
    (5th) Eclipse Glow, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (2nd) Tapit for Sure, 3-1
    (7th) Kayla, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Sweet and Cheeky, 7-2
    (5th) Quick Finish, 7-2
Woodbine   (5th) Coo Bird, 8-1
    (8th) Fielder, 8-1

