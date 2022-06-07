June 7, 2022

Spot Plays June 8

June 7, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Barbarino, 4-1
(3rd) Silky Warrior, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Stun Gun, 6-1
(4th) Where’d the Day Go, 8-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Midnight Dreaming, 3-1
(6th) Hometown Hero, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) David’s Prospec, 6-1
(3rd) Three Coins, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) A.K.A. Grams, 3-1
(6th) Caribe Nights, 9-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Fair Lassie, 5-1
(4th) Goldenini, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) My Favorite Uncle, 6-1
(4th) No Proof, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Briar Jumper, 5-1
(4th) Tommy Tuesday, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Libertalia, 4-1
(4th) Damaso, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) Awesome Anywhere, 6-1
(4th) Algorix, 3-1

