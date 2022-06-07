Spot Plays June 8

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(1st) Barbarino, 4-1
|(3rd) Silky Warrior, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Stun Gun, 6-1
|(4th) Where’d the Day Go, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Midnight Dreaming, 3-1
|(6th) Hometown Hero, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) David’s Prospec, 6-1
|(3rd) Three Coins, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) A.K.A. Grams, 3-1
|(6th) Caribe Nights, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Fair Lassie, 5-1
|(4th) Goldenini, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) My Favorite Uncle, 6-1
|(4th) No Proof, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Briar Jumper, 5-1
|(4th) Tommy Tuesday, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Libertalia, 4-1
|(4th) Damaso, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Awesome Anywhere, 6-1
|(4th) Algorix, 3-1
