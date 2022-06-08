Spot Plays June 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Milan’s Girl, 4-1
|(7th) Eylara, 3-1
|Belterra
|(4th) Keen Mind, 9-2
|(6th) Maynard G. Krebs, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Clare Crescent, 9-2
|(5th) Jewel Azul, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Sally J J, 5-1
|(5th) Officer Appeal, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Tivy, 6-1
|(3rd) World of Wonder, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) La Samana Laura, 7-2
|(4th) Awesome View, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Payday Too, 3-1
|(5th) Lemniscate, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Tap Gold, 7-2
|(2nd) Val’s Gal, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Musty Red, 4-1
|(3rd) Everything’s Rosy, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Rousing Slammer, 4-1
|(4th) Stone Fox, 8-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Deb’s Gunfighter, 3-1
|(3rd) Kitten’s Solution, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Detangler, 7-2
|(5th) Tactical Pajamas, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Gancho, 3-1
|(2nd) Point to the Stars, 4-1
Leave a Reply