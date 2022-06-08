June 8, 2022

Spot Plays June 9

June 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Milan’s Girl, 4-1
(7th) Eylara, 3-1
Belterra (4th) Keen Mind, 9-2
(6th) Maynard G. Krebs, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Clare Crescent, 9-2
(5th) Jewel Azul, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Sally J J, 5-1
(5th) Officer Appeal, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Tivy, 6-1
(3rd) World of Wonder, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) La Samana Laura, 7-2
(4th) Awesome View, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Payday Too, 3-1
(5th) Lemniscate, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Tap Gold, 7-2
(2nd) Val’s Gal, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Musty Red, 4-1
(3rd) Everything’s Rosy, 4-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Rousing Slammer, 4-1
(4th) Stone Fox, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) Deb’s Gunfighter, 3-1
(3rd) Kitten’s Solution, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Detangler, 7-2
(5th) Tactical Pajamas, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Gancho, 3-1
(2nd) Point to the Stars, 4-1

