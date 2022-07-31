American Theorem motors to BC berth in Bing Crosby

The transformation of American Theorem from two-turn also-ran to Southern California’s leading older sprinter continued on Saturday when the gray turned in an impressive display to win the $402,000 Bing Crosby S. (G1) at Del Mar.

Sent away as the fifth choice in a field of nine following a nose victory in the Triple Bend (G2) at Santa Anita on May 29, American Theorem was fanned five-wide around the far turn under Joe Bravo, grabbed a short lead turning for home and powered clear to claim an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) at Keeneland in November.

“I felt so confident on the backside,” Bravo said. “We’re sitting there right off these guys and he was breathing and so comfortable. We were passing horses around the turn while he’s still breathing and relaxed.”

Bravo accidentally dropped his crop in upper stretch, but it surely wasn’t missed as hand urging was all American Theorem needed to build a sizeable lead by midstretch.

“I didn’t drop the stick, I threw the stick away because I knew I had so much horse. I wanted to level the game [a bit],” Bravo joked.

The winning margin was 1 1/2 lengths over Get Her Number, with Letsgetlucky 4 1/4 lengths behind in third. The order of finish was completed by 17-10 favorite Shaaz, Principe Carlo, Drain the Clock, Diamond Oops, Bagboss, and Howbeit.

Owned by Kretz Racing and trained by George Papaprodromou, American Theorem covered six furlongs over a fast track in 1:08.67 and paid $17.60.

A five-year-old ridgling, American Theorem had placed in only one of five stakes attempts prior to his 13-1 upset of the Triple Bend. That was a second-place finish in the 2019 American Pharoah (G2), in which he finished six lengths behind Eight Rings. Earlier this season, American Theorem had beaten a grand total of two horses to the wire when contesting the San Pasqual (G2), Santa Anita H. (G1), and Kentucky Cup Classic.

Bred in Kentucky by Siena Farm, American Theorem is by American Pharoah and out of Mighty Renee, by Maria’s Mon. American Theorem is a half-brother to Sorrento (G3) winner Mighty Caroline and stakes winners Cyclogenisis and Renee’s Queen. His third dam was the multiple Grade 1-winning Over All.