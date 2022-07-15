Big Invasion, Asymmetric get rematch in Quick Call

Big Invasion extended his winning streak to four when surging past Asymmetric in the May 29 Paradise Creek S. at Belmont Park. The two sophomores will renew rivalry in Sunday’s $175,000 Quick Call (G3) at Saratoga, where Asymmetric might benefit from a change in distance as well as equipment.

The seven-furlong Paradise Creek marked Asymmetric’s U.S. debut for Wesley Ward. A six-furlong campaigner throughout his juvenile season, Asymmetric captured the Richmond (G2) at Glorious Goodwood and placed in both the July (G2) and Prix Morny (G1). The son of Showcasing was supposed to employ his usual off-the-pace tactics in the Paradise Creek. Instead, he was fired up by the addition of blinkers, ran off to a big early lead through unsustainable fractions, and understandably tired late. Now the blinkers come off – a 23% move for Ward – and Asymmetric shortens up to 5 1/2 grassy furlongs with new pilot Jamie Spencer.

Yet the cutback also works just fine for Big Invasion, a dominating winner of the five-furlong Texas Glitter S. at Gulfstream Park and the 5 1/2-furlong William Walker S. at Churchill Downs. The Christophe Clement pupil projects another favorable stalk-and-pounce trip with Joel Rosario. Clement will be well represented in case rain forces it off the turf; he’s entered another once-beaten multiple stakes victor, Senbei, on a main-track-only basis.

Trainer Larry Rivelli likewise entered two, but plans to run Nobals here with the cross-entered One Timer set for Sunday’s My Frenchman S. at Monmouth. Nobals looms as the chief speed, having wired four straight including the Turfway Prevue S., Animal Kingdom S., and Woodstock on Tapeta followed by a turf allowance in his latest at Churchill. One Timer has a similarly aggressive style, making it advisable for the Rivelli duo to pursue different spots.

Run Curtis Run, runner-up to Nobals in that allowance, was previously third to Big Invasion in the William Walker and second in the 2021 Futurity (G3). Sky and Sand, fourth as the favorite in the Nobals allowance, regressed from a prior allowance coup and could show more this time for Steve Asmussen.

Surprise Boss, the only course-and-distance winner in the field, scored in a state-bred maiden at the Spa last summer. Most recently runner-up in the Spectacular Bid division of the New York Stallion S. over seven furlongs, he figures to appreciate reverting in trip. His trainer Juan Vazquez, whose license reportedly will be suspended July 18 through January 2025, is double-handed with Dance Code. Hitherto racing exclusively on dirt, Dance Code placed third in the 2021 Sanford (G3), landed the Parx Juvenile, but has failed to make the trifecta in a trio of stakes this term.

Rounding out the cast is the main-track-only Hagler, coming off a Pimlico allowance win for Rudy Rodriguez.