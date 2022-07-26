July 27, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 18-24

July 26, 2022

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/18-7/24) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Silent Malice 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/21 97
Undercover Kitty 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/23 97
Shoot Themessenger 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/20 93
Courageous Girl 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/21 90
V. I. P. Code 7G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/20 86
Soleada 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/20 83
Gold Time Vixen 4F 1m (ft) DEL 7/21 82
Firstcadete 4G 1m (ft) DEL 7/23 79
Money Code 3C 1m (ft) DEL 7/23 75
Damir 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/20 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/18-7/24) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Shacks Way 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/21 94
Substantial 5H 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/23 93
Nymph 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/20 85
Whirlin Curlin 7G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/20 80
Fabs 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/23 78
Miami Gold 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/21 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/18-7/24) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Summer to Remember 5H 1 1/16m (gd) DEL 7/21 87
Mighty Meister 4G 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/23 80
The Skipster 4G 7 1/2f (gd) DEL 7/21 72
Great Assumptions 3G 5f (fm) DEL 7/23 66
Lady Simpatia 4F 5f (gd) DEL 7/21 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/18-7/24) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Princess Chessie 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/23 72
Caughtandcollected 2C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/20 68
Shell Belle 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/20 63

