Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 18-24

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Silent Malice
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/21
|97
|Undercover Kitty
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|97
|Shoot Themessenger
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|93
|Courageous Girl
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/21
|90
|V. I. P. Code
|7G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|86
|Soleada
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|83
|Gold Time Vixen
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/21
|82
|Firstcadete
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|79
|Money Code
|3C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|75
|Damir
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|66
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Shacks Way
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/21
|94
|Substantial
|5H
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|93
|Nymph
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|85
|Whirlin Curlin
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|80
|Fabs
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|78
|Miami Gold
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/21
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Summer to Remember
|5H
|1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 7/21
|87
|Mighty Meister
|4G
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/23
|80
|The Skipster
|4G
|7 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 7/21
|72
|Great Assumptions
|3G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 7/23
|66
|Lady Simpatia
|4F
|5f (gd)
|DEL 7/21
|66
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Princess Chessie
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/23
|72
|Caughtandcollected
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|68
|Shell Belle
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/20
|63
Leave a Reply