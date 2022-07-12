July 12, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 4-10

July 12, 2022

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/4-7/10) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Tax 6G 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 7/9 102
Miss Leslie 4F 1 1/4m (sy) DEL 7/9 100
Tappin Cat 6G 1m (my) DEL 7/7 90
Malibu Beauty 4F 1m (ft) DEL 7/6 89
Song of Innocence 4F 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/8 88
Bad to the Bones 3C 1m 70y (sy) DEL 7/9 87
Speak Unity 3G 1m 70y (sy) DEL 7/7 87
The King Cheek 4G 1m 70y (my) DEL 7/7 87
Event Party 4G 1m (ft) DEL 7/6 83
Stacks of Silver 3G 1m (ft) DEL 7/8 79
Vicarage 5G 1m (my) DEL 7/7 79
Nautilus 4G 1m 70y (sy) DEL 7/9 78
Akingisalwaysking 3G 1m (sy) DEL 7/7 74
Blowing Big Smoke 3C 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/6 73
Mizzen 4F 1m (ft) DEL 7/6 73
Bon Fire Diva 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/8 72
Minecrafter 3C 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/6 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/4-7/10) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Cinnabunny 5M 6f (sy) DEL 7/9 94
She’s a Big Deal 3F 5f (my) DEL 7/7 88
Illuminato 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 83
Mutakaamil 6H 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 83
Satchel de Ritches 5G 6f (sy) DEL 7/9 81
Liking It Twisted 3F 5 1/2f (my) DEL 7/7 79
Thea’s Theme 5M 6f (my) DEL 7/7 76
Stormy Bonnie 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 73
Cabra Chica 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 72
Creative Magic 3G 5f (ft) DEL 7/8 63
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/4-7/10) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Key Biscayne 5M 1 3/8m (sf) DEL 7/9 93
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/4-7/10) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Chickieness 2F 5f (sy) DEL 7/9 78
Dreams Delivered 2C 5f (ft) DEL 7/6 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/4-7/10) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Date Night Kisses 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/6 87
Teewinot Pass 3G 1m (ft) DEL 7/6 85

