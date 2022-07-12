Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 4-10

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Tax
|6G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|102
|Miss Leslie
|4F
|1 1/4m (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|100
|Tappin Cat
|6G
|1m (my)
|DEL 7/7
|90
|Malibu Beauty
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|89
|Song of Innocence
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|88
|Bad to the Bones
|3C
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|87
|Speak Unity
|3G
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 7/7
|87
|The King Cheek
|4G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 7/7
|87
|Event Party
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|83
|Stacks of Silver
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|79
|Vicarage
|5G
|1m (my)
|DEL 7/7
|79
|Nautilus
|4G
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|78
|Akingisalwaysking
|3G
|1m (sy)
|DEL 7/7
|74
|Blowing Big Smoke
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|73
|Mizzen
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|73
|Bon Fire Diva
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|72
|Minecrafter
|3C
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|70
|Cinnabunny
|5M
|6f (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|94
|She’s a Big Deal
|3F
|5f (my)
|DEL 7/7
|88
|Illuminato
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|83
|Mutakaamil
|6H
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|83
|Satchel de Ritches
|5G
|6f (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|81
|Liking It Twisted
|3F
|5 1/2f (my)
|DEL 7/7
|79
|Thea’s Theme
|5M
|6f (my)
|DEL 7/7
|76
|Stormy Bonnie
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|73
|Cabra Chica
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|72
|Creative Magic
|3G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|63
|Key Biscayne
|5M
|1 3/8m (sf)
|DEL 7/9
|93
|Chickieness
|2F
|5f (sy)
|DEL 7/9
|78
|Dreams Delivered
|2C
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|70
|Date Night Kisses
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|87
|Teewinot Pass
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/6
|85
