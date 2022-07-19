July 19, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 10-17

July 19, 2022

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/11-7/17) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Boerne 5M 6f (ft) LS 7/17 Valor Farm S. 98
Beren 4C 6f (my) LRL 7/16 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S. 97
Chub Wagon 5M 6 1/2f (sy) LRL 7/16 Alma North S. 97
La Castiglione 4F 6f (ft) AZD 7/16 Queen’s S. 86
Spun Line 6M 7 1/2f (ft) ASD 7/13 Canada Day S. 82
Lil Miss Zak 7M 6f (ft) FAR 7/15 NDTA Sprint S. 79
Reina de Reyes 4F 5f (ft) WYO 7/17 Hank Mills H. 77
Abraa Jabraa 5M 5 1/4f (ft) GF 7/16 Princess S. 69
Little Avenger 6H 6f (ft) GIL 7/17 Texas Thoroughbred Breeders’ S. 68
Skeesix 8G a5 1/2f (ft) PRV 7/16 Woodward Memorial S. 66
Subtle Ride 5M a7f (ft) PRV 7/16 Art Smith Memorial S. 66
Azee Rules 6G 5 1/4f (ft) GF 7/17 Prince S. 65
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/11-7/17) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
I Recall 5M 1 1/16m (fm) BTP 7/15 Vivacious H. 100
City Man 5H 1m (fm) SAR 7/15 Forbidden Apple S. 99
In Italian (GB) 4F 1 1/8m (fm) SAR 7/16 Diana S. 99
Field Pass 5H 1 1/8m (fm) LS 7/16 Texas Turf Classic S. 93
Market Rumor 5M 1 1/16m (yl) ELP 7/17 Ellis Park Turf S. Presented by Thoroughbred After 92
Fairchild 4F 1 1/16m (fm) LS 7/16 Wasted Tears S. 91
High Limit Room 4G 5f (fm) LS 7/16 Grand Prairie Turf Sprint S. 91
Thanks Mr. Eidson 5G 5f (fm) IND 7/13 William Garrett S. 91
Kenai Bob 6G 1m (fm) LS 7/17 Highlander Training Center Assault S. 89
Midnight Current 4F 7 1/2f (fm) CBY 7/16 Minnesota Turf Distaff S. 89
Bellagamba (ARG) 5M 1 1/8m (gd) LRL 7/16 Big Dreyfus S. 88
Creative Credit 5M 5f (fm) IND 7/13 Clarksville S. 88
Determined Kingdom 3G 5 1/2f (fm) CNL 7/11 Punch Line S. 87
No Mas Tequila 5M 1m (fm) LS 7/17 Fiesta Mile S. Presented by Mr. Speaker at Forks O 87
Princess Grace 5M 1 1/16m (fm) PRX 7/12 Dr. James Penny Memorial S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/11-7/17) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Mo Strike 2C 6f (ft) SAR 7/16 Sanford S. 95
Just Cindy 2F 6f (ft) SAR 7/14 Schuylerville S. 91
Vietnam Victory 2C 5 1/2f (ft) LS 7/17 Texas Thoroughbred Association Futurity 86
Poulin in O T 2G 5 1/2f (ft) WO 7/17 Victoria S. 85
Free Drop Maddy 2F 5 1/2f (ft) LS 7/17 Texas Thoroughbred Association Futurity 84
Collecting Flatter 2F 5 1/2f (ft) WO 7/16 My Dear S. 83
Emmitts Royal Echo 2G 5f (ft) FAR 7/16 NDHP 2-Year-Old Sprint S. 51
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/11-7/17) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Prayforpeace 3G 1m (ft) ASD 7/11 Derby Trial S. 96
Last Leaf 3F 7f (ft) GP 7/16 Azalea S. 95
Tarabi 3F 1m (ft) SAR 7/14 Wilton S. 95
Big Invasion 3C 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 7/17 Quick Call S. Presented by the Thoroughbred Retire 94
Doctor Oscar 3C 6f (ft) CBY 7/16 Victor S. Myers S. 90
Empress Tigress 3F 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 7/15 Coronation Cup S. 89
Itsallabouttheride 3G 6 1/2f (ft) EMD 7/17 Irish Day S. 89
Slack Tide 3F 6 1/2f (ft) EMD 7/17 Kent S. 89
Benbang 3F 5 1/2f (fm) MTH 7/16 Blue Sparkler S. 88
That’s Right 3C 5 1/2f (fm) MTH 7/17 My Frenchman S. 87
Big Heat 3F 6f (ft) AZD 7/11 Princess S. 77
Brewhouse 3F 6f (ft) CBY 7/16 Frances Genter S. 75
Into Classic 3F 6f (ft) ARP 7/17 Debutante S. 75

