Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 10-17

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Boerne
|5M
|6f (ft)
|LS 7/17
|Valor Farm S.
|98
|Beren
|4C
|6f (my)
|LRL 7/16
|Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S.
|97
|Chub Wagon
|5M
|6 1/2f (sy)
|LRL 7/16
|Alma North S.
|97
|La Castiglione
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AZD 7/16
|Queen’s S.
|86
|Spun Line
|6M
|7 1/2f (ft)
|ASD 7/13
|Canada Day S.
|82
|Lil Miss Zak
|7M
|6f (ft)
|FAR 7/15
|NDTA Sprint S.
|79
|Reina de Reyes
|4F
|5f (ft)
|WYO 7/17
|Hank Mills H.
|77
|Abraa Jabraa
|5M
|5 1/4f (ft)
|GF 7/16
|Princess S.
|69
|Little Avenger
|6H
|6f (ft)
|GIL 7/17
|Texas Thoroughbred Breeders’ S.
|68
|Skeesix
|8G
|a5 1/2f (ft)
|PRV 7/16
|Woodward Memorial S.
|66
|Subtle Ride
|5M
|a7f (ft)
|PRV 7/16
|Art Smith Memorial S.
|66
|Azee Rules
|6G
|5 1/4f (ft)
|GF 7/17
|Prince S.
|65
|I Recall
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BTP 7/15
|Vivacious H.
|100
|City Man
|5H
|1m (fm)
|SAR 7/15
|Forbidden Apple S.
|99
|In Italian (GB)
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SAR 7/16
|Diana S.
|99
|Field Pass
|5H
|1 1/8m (fm)
|LS 7/16
|Texas Turf Classic S.
|93
|Market Rumor
|5M
|1 1/16m (yl)
|ELP 7/17
|Ellis Park Turf S. Presented by Thoroughbred After
|92
|Fairchild
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|LS 7/16
|Wasted Tears S.
|91
|High Limit Room
|4G
|5f (fm)
|LS 7/16
|Grand Prairie Turf Sprint S.
|91
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|5G
|5f (fm)
|IND 7/13
|William Garrett S.
|91
|Kenai Bob
|6G
|1m (fm)
|LS 7/17
|Highlander Training Center Assault S.
|89
|Midnight Current
|4F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|CBY 7/16
|Minnesota Turf Distaff S.
|89
|Bellagamba (ARG)
|5M
|1 1/8m (gd)
|LRL 7/16
|Big Dreyfus S.
|88
|Creative Credit
|5M
|5f (fm)
|IND 7/13
|Clarksville S.
|88
|Determined Kingdom
|3G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|CNL 7/11
|Punch Line S.
|87
|No Mas Tequila
|5M
|1m (fm)
|LS 7/17
|Fiesta Mile S. Presented by Mr. Speaker at Forks O
|87
|Princess Grace
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PRX 7/12
|Dr. James Penny Memorial S.
|87
|Mo Strike
|2C
|6f (ft)
|SAR 7/16
|Sanford S.
|95
|Just Cindy
|2F
|6f (ft)
|SAR 7/14
|Schuylerville S.
|91
|Vietnam Victory
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LS 7/17
|Texas Thoroughbred Association Futurity
|86
|Poulin in O T
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|WO 7/17
|Victoria S.
|85
|Free Drop Maddy
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LS 7/17
|Texas Thoroughbred Association Futurity
|84
|Collecting Flatter
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|WO 7/16
|My Dear S.
|83
|Emmitts Royal Echo
|2G
|5f (ft)
|FAR 7/16
|NDHP 2-Year-Old Sprint S.
|51
|Prayforpeace
|3G
|1m (ft)
|ASD 7/11
|Derby Trial S.
|96
|Last Leaf
|3F
|7f (ft)
|GP 7/16
|Azalea S.
|95
|Tarabi
|3F
|1m (ft)
|SAR 7/14
|Wilton S.
|95
|Big Invasion
|3C
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 7/17
|Quick Call S. Presented by the Thoroughbred Retire
|94
|Doctor Oscar
|3C
|6f (ft)
|CBY 7/16
|Victor S. Myers S.
|90
|Empress Tigress
|3F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 7/15
|Coronation Cup S.
|89
|Itsallabouttheride
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EMD 7/17
|Irish Day S.
|89
|Slack Tide
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EMD 7/17
|Kent S.
|89
|Benbang
|3F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|MTH 7/16
|Blue Sparkler S.
|88
|That’s Right
|3C
|5 1/2f (fm)
|MTH 7/17
|My Frenchman S.
|87
|Big Heat
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AZD 7/11
|Princess S.
|77
|Brewhouse
|3F
|6f (ft)
|CBY 7/16
|Frances Genter S.
|75
|Into Classic
|3F
|6f (ft)
|ARP 7/17
|Debutante S.
|75
