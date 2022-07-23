Cyberknife edges Taiba, establishes new track record in Haskell; Jack Christopher third

Cyberknife rallied determinedly up the rail to win Saturday’s $1 million Haskell (G1) at Monmouth Park, prevailing by a head over Taiba. The Brad Cox-trained colt sped 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.53, eclipsing the track record set earlier in the afternoon by Monmouth Cup (G3) winner Highly Motivated.

Regular rider Florent Geroux was up on the chestnut, who was exiting a win in the June 12 Matt Winn (G3) at Churchill Downs, and Cyberknife enhanced his credentials in a scrambled three-year-old male division, earning his third graded stakes triumph from the last four outings.

Off as the 7.80-1 fourth choice, Cyberknife punched his ticket for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland in the “Win and You’re In” race, and the 1-2 finish with Taiba provided record-breaking freshman sire Gun Runner with a 1-2 finish in the prestigious event.

The victory had a local flair for owner Al Gold, a New Jersey resident of more than 30 years who had a large contingent of supporters on hand.

Cyberknife romped in the Arkansas Derby (G1) three starts previously, sandwiching an 18th in the Kentucky Derby (G1) between the Matt Winn, and he pushed his career earnings past the $1 million mark ($1,596,520) from a 9-5-2-0 record.

It was a tough setback for Taiba, who rallied four-wide to strike the front in deep stretch but could not withstand the late surge of Cyberknife. The Santa Anita Derby (G1) victor was making his first appearance since a 12th in the Kentucky Derby, and he left the starting gate as the 2-1 second choice in his fourth career start.

Odds-on favorite and multiple Grade 1 winner Jack Christopher, who entered unbeaten from four starts, tracked the pace in second before taking a short lead into the stretch, but he eventually wilted to be a non-threatening third in his first two-turn attempt. Jack Christopher appears headed back to one-turn distances.

Cyberknife stalked off the pace in sixth after breaking from the innermost post, and he launched his bid a few paths off the rail into the stretch before angling to the inside around the eighth pole, closing determinedly through a small opening to outduel Taiba to the wire.

Howling Time wound up two lengths back of Jack Christopher in fourth, and Benevengo, King of Hollywood, White Abarrio, and One Time Willard completed the order.

Bred by Ken and the late Sarah Ramsey, Cyberknife was produced by the multiple stakes-winning Flower Alley mare Awesome Flower, and this is the immediate female family of multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire Well Armed. Cyberknife was purchased for $400,000 as a Fasig-Tipton yearling in 2020.