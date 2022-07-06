Miss Leslie, Battle Bling renew rivalry in Delaware Handicap

Delaware H. (G2) – Race 7 (3:30 p.m. ET)

A half-length winner of the June 8 Obeah S. at Delaware Park, Miss Leslie will seek her third consecutive stakes triumph when she lines up for Saturday’s $500,000 Delaware H. (G2). She will face six rivals in the 1 1/4-mile test, including Obeah runner-up Battle Bling.

Miss Leslie has won both starts at Delaware, and the six-time stakes heroine will seek her first graded triumph. Claudio Gonzalez trains the four-year-old daughter of Paynter, and Angel Cruz retains the mount on the late runner.

Fourth in the La Troienne (G1) two back, Battle Bling missed by a half-length as the odds-on favorite in the Obeah. The four-year-old filly recorded her first stakes tally in the Ladies S. at Aqueduct earlier this season, and the Rob Atras trainee will be rallying from just off the pace with Kendrick Carmouche.

Grade 3 winner Bees and Honey merits respect for Shug McGaughey, and Umberto Rispoli will take over the reins. Tonal Vision will make her stakes debut with a two-race win streak, taking a pair of allowance/optional claiming events at Parx. Let’s Cruise will switch back to the main track following a second in the grassy Romacaca S. at Hawthorne.

Robert G. Dick Memorial S. (G3) – Race 6 (3 p.m. ET)

Temple City Terror got on track too late last year, recording a fast-closing third, and the six-year-old mare will look to make amends in the $200,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial (G3). She tops a field of 10 distaffers in the 1 3/8-mile turf affair.

Trained by Brendan Walsh, Temple City Terror exits a half-length score in the May 28 Keertana S. at Churchill Downs. The confirmed closer relishes longer distances, and Rispoli will pick up the mount.

Four of the top five finishers from the Keertana return for the Robert Dick.

Stand Tall was nailed late, finishing a half-length second, and the frontrunning mare will attract support here. Fergal Lynch rides for Rusty Arnold. Keertana third La Lune will make her third start off the layoff for Ned Vaughn. Stakes winner Luck Money, a three-time graded runner-up, didn’t fire with first-time blinkers, checking in fifth in the Keertana, and she’s eligible to show more without the headgear Saturday.