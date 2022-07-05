Rattle N Roll to wheel back for Indiana Derby; Interstatedaydream leads Indiana Oaks

Horseshoe Indianapolis will host its biggest day on Saturday, a blockbuster 12-race program featuring eight stakes, and three-year-olds will take center stage in a pair of graded events.

Indiana Derby (G3) – Race 12 (6:40 p.m. ET)

A juvenile Grade 1 winner, Rattle N Roll returned to the winner’s circle for the time since last October when rallying to a two-length score in last Saturday’s American Derby at Churchill Downs, and trainer Kenny McPeek confirmed that the late-running colt, who is cross-entered to Saturday’s Iowa Derby, will come back a week later for Saturday’s $300,000 Indiana Derby (G3) at 1 1/16 miles.

Regular rider Brian Hernandez Jr. will guide Rattle N Roll, a top early-season contender for the Kentucky Derby (G1) following a 4 1/4-length triumph in the 2021 Breeders’ Futurity (G1), and the chestnut son of Connect certainly appears back after registering a career-best 97 Brisnet Speed rating in the American Derby.

Rebel (G2) winner Un Ojo, unraced since a troubled unplaced effort in the Arkansas Derby (G1), will return to action for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. The dark bay gelding was withdrawn from Kentucky Derby consideration due to a foot bruise, and the confirmed closer appears to be training forwardly in preparation at Churchill Downs. David Cohen will pick up the mount.

King Ottoman will make his first graded appearance after breaking his maiden in the May 30 Texas Derby at Lone Star, getting up by a head in his fourth career outing. Steve Asmussen trains the gray Curlin colt, and leading rider Marcelino Pedroza Jr. will take over the reins.

Other runners of note include unbeaten Best Actor, who will make his stakes debut for Brad Cox following maiden and entry-level allowance victories; and Actuator, who switched to dirt to break his maiden for Michael McCarthy by a widening 7 1/4-length margin at Churchill on June 12.

Indiana Oaks (G3) – Race 11 (6:05 p.m. ET)

Interstatedaydream broke through in the May 20 Black-Eyed Susan (G2), earning her stakes tally with a 1 1/4-length frontrunning decision, and the up-and-coming sophomore filly will seek to keep her momentum rolling against seven rivals in the $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3).

Cox trains Ontario-bred Interstatedaydream, who hails from the first crop of Classic Empire, and Florent Geroux rides.

Patna, another promising filly trained by Cox, will make her first stakes appearance after rolling to a 3 1/4-length win in an off-the-turf allowance at Churchill on June 11. By Into Mischief, the Juddmonte homebred broke her maiden at Keeneland two starts back, and Pedroza takes the call.

Stakes winners Candy Raid and North Candy are also part of the mix for the 1 1/16-mile race.