Shedaresthedevil back to best form in Fleur de Lis

After losing her first two starts of the season, Shedaresthedevil got back on the winning track Saturday with a 1 3/4-length victory in the $345,000 Fleur de Lis S. (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Under Florent Geroux, Shedaresthedevil tracked in second behind the pacesetting Super Quick, caught that rival inside the final furlong, and drew off late to score in a time of 1:49.17 for 1 1/8 miles over a fast track.

Trained by Brad Cox, Shedaresthedevil returned $4.80. Super Quick held second by 3 1/2 lengths over Pauline’s Pearl, the slight 7-5 favorite who had only about $2,000 more wagered to win on her than Shedaresthedevil. Rounding out the order of finish were She’s All Wolfe and Ava’s Grace.

The Fleur de Lis was the sixth win in seven starts under the Twin Spires for Shedaresthedevil, a five-year-old Daredevil mare owned by Flurry Racing Stables, Qatar Racing, and Whisper Hill Farm. Her prior wins over the Louisville track include the 2020 Kentucky Oaks (G1) and the 2021 renewals of the La Troienne (G1) and Locust Grove (G3).

Shedaresthedevil suffered her only local setback in the May 6 La Troienne, finishing a half-length second to Pauline’s Pearl as the 4-5 choice. She was third in her title defense of the March 12 Azeri (G2) at Oaklawn in her season debut, in which she started as the even-money favorite.

Also a past winner of the Clement L. Hirsch (G1), Honeybee (G3), and Indiana Oaks (G3), Shedaresthedevil improved her lifetime mark to 20-10-3-5, $2,729,458.

Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, Shedaresthedevil was reared by Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats.