Spot Plays Aug. 1

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (1st) Just Call Ray, 9-2
    (5th) Carroll Girl, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Sniff, 4-1
    (8th) La Cafetera, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Blue Paynt, 3-1
    (5th) Midtown Rose, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Ruthyla, 4-1
    (5th) Sport Palace, 7-2
Parx   (9th) Sweet Willemina, 9-2
    (10th) Fancy Scepter, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Tallandlong, 7-2
    (8th) Go Admiral Go, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Summer Palace, 9-2
    (8th) Special Story, 12-1
Thistledown   (6th) Here Comes Jigs, 9-2
    (7th) The Cookie Man, 9-2

