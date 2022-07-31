Spot Plays Aug. 1

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(1st) Just Call Ray, 9-2
|(5th) Carroll Girl, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Sniff, 4-1
|(8th) La Cafetera, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Blue Paynt, 3-1
|(5th) Midtown Rose, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Ruthyla, 4-1
|(5th) Sport Palace, 7-2
|Parx
|(9th) Sweet Willemina, 9-2
|(10th) Fancy Scepter, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Tallandlong, 7-2
|(8th) Go Admiral Go, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Summer Palace, 9-2
|(8th) Special Story, 12-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Here Comes Jigs, 9-2
|(7th) The Cookie Man, 9-2
