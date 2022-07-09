July 9, 2022

Spot Plays July 10

July 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Media Sensation, 3-1
(5th) Mashnee Girl, 3-1
Canterbury (4th) Shaman’s Prodigy, 7-2
(6th) Princess Livia, 3-1
Ellis Park (1st) Anglophile, 7-2
(2nd) El Rayo, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Serenade a Kitten, 3-1
(7th) Assertiko, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Sugar Daddy, 3-1
(6th) Whiteknuckleflyer, 7-2
Los Alamitos (4th) We Want Another, 3-1
(7th) Hoop Dream, 3-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Baby Boomer, 6-1
(7th) Dazzling Truths, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Roses for Suzzett, 6-1
(2nd) Pickford, 5-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Oyster Shooter, 4-1
(5th) Zu Zu Flynn, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Stormin’ J.J., 4-1
(5th) Joe Bill, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Housebuilder, 7-2
(7th) Sailor’s Passion, 4-1

*


