Spot Plays July 10

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Media Sensation, 3-1
|(5th) Mashnee Girl, 3-1
|Canterbury
|(4th) Shaman’s Prodigy, 7-2
|(6th) Princess Livia, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Anglophile, 7-2
|(2nd) El Rayo, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Serenade a Kitten, 3-1
|(7th) Assertiko, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Sugar Daddy, 3-1
|(6th) Whiteknuckleflyer, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) We Want Another, 3-1
|(7th) Hoop Dream, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Baby Boomer, 6-1
|(7th) Dazzling Truths, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Roses for Suzzett, 6-1
|(2nd) Pickford, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Oyster Shooter, 4-1
|(5th) Zu Zu Flynn, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Stormin’ J.J., 4-1
|(5th) Joe Bill, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Housebuilder, 7-2
|(7th) Sailor’s Passion, 4-1
