Spot Plays July 11

July 10, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Still Alive, 9-2
    (7th) Etched in Stone, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Actuary, 3-1
    (4th) Fast Fran, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Even Money, 8-1
    (7th) Broadway Blaze, 4-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Fallen Empire, 7-2
    (8th) High Heaven, 7-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Imperial Moon, 7-2
    (5th) Debbie’s Surprise, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Fearless Will, 6-1
    (9th) Pinch Hitter, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Gun Lap, 4-1
    (2nd) Hold Me Closer, 9-2
Thistledown   (7th) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
    (8th) Oaxaca, 7-2

