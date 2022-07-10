Spot Plays July 11

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Still Alive, 9-2
|(7th) Etched in Stone, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Actuary, 3-1
|(4th) Fast Fran, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Even Money, 8-1
|(7th) Broadway Blaze, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Fallen Empire, 7-2
|(8th) High Heaven, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Imperial Moon, 7-2
|(5th) Debbie’s Surprise, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(8th) Fearless Will, 6-1
|(9th) Pinch Hitter, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Gun Lap, 4-1
|(2nd) Hold Me Closer, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(7th) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
|(8th) Oaxaca, 7-2
